Ghana Baptist Convention launches 60th anniversary

The Ghana Baptist Convention,(GBC) has launched its 60th anniversary, with a call on Ghanaians to to guard against the depletion of the environment and natural resources.
The Executive President of the GBC, Rev Enoch Nii Narh Thompson who made the call on Sunday, February 5, 2023 said issues of the environment should be of great concern to everyone in the country because the high rates of degradation could affect all.
He noted that creations are gifts from God and that mankind had a duty to use resources judiciously by consciously preserving and conserving natural resources not only in one’s country but the world at large for future generations.
The 60th anniversary was launched at the First Baptist Church in Tema on theme: “Fulfilling God's purpose, growing God's church-60 years on."
Activities lined up for the year-long anniversary celebration includes lectures, tree planting exercise among other events. The celebration would be the climaxed with a national thanksgiving service at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi on the November 26, 2023.
Degradation
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the anniversary launch, Rev Thompson expressed concern about the rapid rate of environmental degradation an mentioned with regret the activities of illegal mining saying they could have grievous effects on the environment.
"If we Christians, as most of the people of this nation claims to be should have the consciousness of God's concern for the environment, then we should keep our environment tidy and avoid degradation." he said
He urged Christians involved in galamsey to rethink about the effect of their mining activities and guard against the depletion of resources.
Rev. Thompson e said bearers of God’s image, all Christians have the responsibility not only to be reconciled with God but also and privilege of caring for God’s creation.
Anniversary launch
The GBC which started as a mustard seed has growing into one of the largest denominations in Ghana, with over 1,300 local churches in Ghana.
Rev. Enoch Nii Narh Thompson thanked God for guiding the GBC throughout its existence in the country.
The anniversary, he said, was significant because it highlighted the numerous contributions the GBC had made to the country in all spheres of life.
He noted that the church has played a crucial role in the area of education, quality healthcare delivery and improving the physical and spiritual lives of people in the country.
He highlighted the GBC's efforts in putting up medical facilities across the country such as their flagship Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu and other health facilities across the country, the provision of boreholes in a number of communities to improve the lives of the people, their contribution to the development of Ghana’s human Capital through the Ghana Baptist University College, the early childhood development centres, and the Baptist Vocational training centre focusing on the training of girls who have been rescued from the Trokosi system.
Rev Thompson said for the rest of the period that that the GBC will exist, they commit to preach the unadulterated word of God
"As we stand on this pinnacle of 60 years, we look further afield, and see that there remain many mountains to be climbed, that there are valleys to be passed and some rivers to be crossed. Into the future we seek progress in evangelism, in financial solvency, human resource development and provision conducive places of worship for their ur congregations.
Brief history
The current Ghana Baptist Convention's early beginnings were associated with the Nigerian Baptist Convention and the Southern Baptist Convention of USA.
The Nigerian Baptist brothers and sisters came to the Gold Coast to trade in the early part of the 1900's.
These Yoruba Baptist traders later grouped themselves to form Baptist churches in Ghana.
In 1963, the Nigerian Baptist Convention granted the conference independence. The conference was renamed Ghana Baptist Convention in January 1964.
end
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.