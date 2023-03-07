Ghana among the best in immunisation coverage despite vaccine shortages - MoH

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 07 - 2023 , 18:52

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has argued that despite the challenges in relation to the shortage of some childhood vaccines in Ghana, the country’s immunisation performance coverage remains among the best in the world.

It said the country recorded about 95 per cent coverage of childhood immunisation in 2021.

At a press briefing on Tuesday (March 7, 2023) to debunk allegations that due to lack of some vaccines, people are dying from the outbreak of measles in the Northern Region, the Ministry said "It is important to correct the erroneous impression that there have been deaths from Measles in Ghana recently."

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu who addressed the press briefing explained that "For the avoidance of doubt, there have been no deaths from the recently recorded spike in Measles cases. Indeed there have been no deaths since 2003 though we have recorded cases annually."

Ghana has been experiencing shortages of some childhood vaccines, a situation that has attracted attention from different quarters, including Parliament and the Paediatric Society of Ghana.

The MoH said it is working with UNICEF to fast-track the processes to obtain some of the vaccines as early as possible.

“Working with UNICEF, we are fast-tracking the processes and it is expected that the vaccines would be supplied in the next few weeks All things being equal,” the minister said.

He added, “the Ministry of Health will ensure that we stay on track with our immunisation record and quickly overcome this bottlenecks.”

Ministry of Health Statement on vaccines