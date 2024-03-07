Next article: Aliko Dangote to name road after business tycoon Herbert Wigwe

GES declares Thursday a holiday for school children

Kweku Zurek Mar - 07 - 2024 , 09:57

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that Thursday, March 7, 2024, will be a holiday for all school children across the nation.

This decision comes in the wake of their participation in the Independence Day Anniversary Parade held on Wednesday, March 6, where students engaged in rigorous preparation for parade ceremonies held across the country.

The Head of the Public Relations Unit at GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo issued a statement stressing the need for children to take a day off for rest. Parents and guardians are urged to acknowledge this directive and adjust their plans accordingly.

A reminder was issued stating, “It is announced for the information of all schools and the general public that Thursday, 7th March has been declared a holiday for all school children in Ghana. School resumes fully on Friday 811, March 2024. All parents and guardians are therefore to take note.”

Ghana celebrated its 67th Independence Day on Wednesday with a national parade held in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

The event was graced by dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, along with various diplomats.

Parades were also conducted at local levels by Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

The national celebration was marked by vibrant displays, featuring participants from nine Public and Private Basic Schools, as well as three prominent Senior High Schools within the Municipality. The event, themed "Our Democracy Our Pride," took place at the newly inaugurated Koforidua Youth Resource Center, boasting a seating capacity of 5,000.