German Ambassador commends Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for role in environmental protection

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Jun - 09 - 2023 , 19:42

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has commended former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, for his steadfastness and zeal in protecting the environment.

Mr Krull, who invited Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for a tree planting exercise at his residence as part of the Green Ghana Day on Friday, said the renowned cardiologist’s record as an environmentalist was highly commendable.

“Professor Frimpong-Boateng is an eminent person and a known fighter for the environmental in this country,” he said.

The ambassador further described Prof. Frimpong-Boateng as a role model for the youth, adding

“he is a very important role model for young citizens. All his achievements in his lifetime were merit-based and on his own competences and willingness. This means he was ambitious and worked hard to make those ambitions come to pass”.

On why he invited the former minister for the tree planting exercise, Mr Krull said Prof. Frimpong-Boateng epitomised the German spirit of hard work and selflessness.

As a world renowned cardiologist trained in Germany, Mr Krull said Prof. Frimpong-Boateng did not remain in that country after his training but decided to return home to serve his people.

“This is an important element in brain circulation. I invite all Ghanaians to follow the example of Prof Frimpong <\a>Boateng,” he added.

Environmental protection

Mr Krull described the tree planting exercise as a good initiative that would go a long way to protect the country’s environment, saying “we decided to follow the call of the President for foreign missions to join hands to plant trees”.

The exercise, he said, would also help deal with climate change which was negatively affecting Africa although the continent contributed little to the menace.

Apart from planting trees, Mr Krull said it was also important for the country to protect existing trees.

Protection of environment

For his part, Prof. Frimpong <\a>Boateng urged the nation to learn from the German model of protecting the environment which included creation of mini-forests in cities linking various suburbs, adding that trees were essential for human survival.

“We should plant trees, maintain forests and create gardens in our towns and cities where people can go for recreation and for health purposes.

“Trees are our pharmacy.Twenty-five per cent of all medicines are plant-based. Trees also give us the oxygen we breathe and take out the carbon dioxide, so in a way, the trees are our lungs since they provide oxygen.

“Again, most of the food that we eat are from trees so the trees are also our supermarket,” he said.