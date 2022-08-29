GCB hands over GH₵20 million UHAS Hostel loan Project

The GCB Bank PLC has handed over a GH₵20 million hostel loan facility to the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) to commemorate the institution’s 10th-anniversary.
The hall named the Sokode Hall, was constructed by UHAS after successfully securing a GHC20 million loan facility from the bank.
It has a 680-room residence to relieve students of the perennial accommodation problems bedeviling the university.
At the unveiling of the plaque recently at the school’s premises in Ho by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor John Gyapong expressed his profound gratitude to GCB Bank PLC for their continued support to UHAS since its establishment in 2012.
The President paid glowing tributes to the founding fathers and staff whose combined efforts have made UHAS a university of choice in Ghana.
He also congratulated the Vice Chancellor and lecturers for their critical research role during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The Head of Corporate Banking of GCB Bank PLC, Mr Linus Kumi noted that the bank’s successes with UHAS have deepened its desire to support the education sector in the country.
“We started with UHAS from day one, and we want to assure them that we will be here forever,” he affirmed.
He reiterated that the Bank would continue to engage with the Management of the University to roll out strategies to support the various developmental initiatives.
“GCB Bank's business role as a financier in developing and improving the university's student accommodation provided GHS20 million funding for the construction of a four-storey hostel complex,” he stated.
The unveiling saw a high delegation from GCB Bank PLC including the Zonal Manager, Mr Francis Nyarko, Mr. Patrick Morttey, Mr. Richard Dugbartey and Mr. Michael Mireku of the Corporate Banking Department, Mr. Samuel Atopley; the Ho Main Branch Manager, Mr. Davis Akorli of the Strategy and Research Dept., Mr. Elvis Tanson, the Business Dev. Manager of the Ho Regional Office and Mr. Eugene Adu Ayeh of the Corporate Affairs Dept.
Other notable guests invited included Council Chairman, Justice Victor J.M Dotse, Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Yao Letsa, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Lu Kun, Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the Volta Regional Parliamentary Select Committee.