Galamsey won’t be entertained at Edubiase - Chief warns

The Edubiasehene, Nana Guahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, has issued a stern warning to illegal miners that their activities would not be entertained at Edubiase.
He said any such attempt would be met with “a community force” that could not be resisted.
Despite the ban on illegal mining by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017, the activities appear far from over as those involved are gradually shifting their operations from Obuasi, Manso Nkwanta towards the inner parts of Adansi, including Edubiase.
But the chief and his elders have dared the operators, mainly the youth, not “to venture into their territory.”
Nana Birikorang gave the warning during the 10th anniversary celebration of the queen mother of Edubiase, Nana Akua Dwum II.
The chief recounted the sad spectacle of Obuasi, which has now been devastated with polluted water bodies and destroyed lands.
“Since the President’s announcement of the ban, the fight appears not to have been successful, since water bodies and forest reserves continue to be destroyed through illegal mining activities.”
“I cannot superintendent such an illegal act that destroys water bodies and the future of our children,” Nana Birikorang said.
Nana Birikorang assured his people that he, together with his elders, will do everything legally possible to protect and preserve “our rich lands from any illegal mining activities.”
He said all requests from prospectors seeking to mine in the area should be directed to him to peruse the documents and be satisfied before allowing legitimate mining to take place.
The Edubiasehene said recent attacks on chiefs as playing key roles in the galamsey operations was unfortunate and he would not like to be associated with any illegality.
While commending the government for rolling out projects in the country, he said Adansi needed more development to measure up with the gold that Ghana has benefited from the land.
The fight
On the fight against galamsey, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Menash, said the government had not lowered its guard but will continue to fight until it was won, adding that new ways of combating the menace in the region were being implemented to win the fight.
The regional minister also commended the queen mother on her achievements, saying they cut across all spectra of society.
Respect
The Queen mother of the Edubiase Traditional Area, Nana Akua Dwum II, bemoaned the recent attacks on traditional leaders by a section of Ghanaians.
She said the attacks constituted the lack of respect some Ghanaians had for traditional authorities in the country and called for an end to it.
“As queen mothers, we will not sit unconcerned and allow some people to denigrate the Asantehene and the Asanteman Traditional Council. Chieftaincy existed before political leadership came into effect,” she added.
Caution
Nana Akua Dwum admonished Ghanaians to be circumspect in discussing issues that bothered on chieftaincy, especially the Asantehene.
Known in private life as Vida Ansah, the queen mother was enstooled on May 30, 2010, after taking over from the late Nana Ama Nyakoma.