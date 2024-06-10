Featured

GAF cautions against calls for attacks on soldiers

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 10 - 2024 , 23:06

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned against calls for attacks on soldiers.

Advertisement

There is a video doing the rounds on social media where a parliamentary aspirant in the Amenfi East constituency of Western Region is heard urging persons suspected to be involved in small scale mining to resist arrests by soldiers.

The said aspirant, Ernest Frimpong in the video doing the rounds is running the parliamentary election on the the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ernest Frimpong, has, however refuted the allegation that he and Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah have endorsed illegal mining and encouraged miners to resist military personnel.

Frimpong in response to the allegation has claimed he was taken out of context from the two-hour engagement with artisanal small-scale miners.

In a statement dated Saturday, June 8, 2024, Frimpong clarified that the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko who has also been accused of instigating the public against the military emphasised the importance of responsible mining practices and warned against mining in prohibited areas, such as forest reserves and rivers.

GAF reaction and caution

In a press statement issued Monday night [June 10, 2024], the Director General in charge of Public Relations at the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General, E. Aggrey-Quashie said his outfit had "taken note of viral videos on social media calling for attacks on soldiers

and other security personnel.

"We strongly, wish to caution the public against such utterances. It is instructive to note that such calls are not only unlawful but also pose a significant threat to the security and stability of our nation. We therefore condemn any form of incitement or encouragement of violence against our soldiers.

"We wish to assure all and sundry GAF will continue to perform its duties of safeguarding the security of the state and protection of civilians. It is also crucial to understand that personnel of GAF and sister security agencies are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights in the execution of their duties," it added.

It said "in a situation where a soldier misconducts him/herself, the soldier should be reported to the nearest police station or military barracks for the appropriate disciplinary action to be taken.

"It is important to note, soldiers like any individuals, have the right to self-defense when faced with threats or attacks that pose a danger to their lives or the lives of others. In situations where soldiers are confronted with immediate threats or acts of violence, they are allowed to use necessary and proportionate force to protect themselves and others. It must be noted that the outcome of such avoidable confrontations may be unpleasant and dire.

It is against this premise that GAF wishes to remind and caution the public that assaulting or attacking soldiers is a grave offense punishable by law. It implores all citizens to respect, cooperate and support our soldiers and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence or incitement against them.

Attached below is a full copy the GAF statement

GAF CAUTIONS AGAINST CALLS FOR ATTACKS ON SOLDIERS

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has taken note of viral videos on social media calling for attacks on soldiers

and other security personnel. We strongly, wish to caution the public against such utterances. It is instructive

to note that such calls are not only unlawful but also pose a significant threat to the security and stability of

our nation. We therefore condemn any form of incitement or encouragement of violence against our soldiers.



We wish to assure all and sundry GAF will continue to perform its duties of safeguarding the security of the

state and protection of civilians. It is also crucial to understand that personnel of GAF and sister security

agencies are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and respect for

human rights in the execution of their duties. In a situation where a soldier misconducts him/herself, the soldier

should be reported to the nearest police station or military barracks for the appropriate disciplinary action to

be taken.



It is important to note, soldiers like any individuals, have the right to self-defense when faced with imminent

threats or attacks that pose a danger to their lives or the lives of others. In situations where soldiers are

confronted with immediate threats or acts of violence, they are allowed to use necessary and proportionate

force to protect themselves and others. It must be noted that the outcome of such avoidable confrontations may

be unpleasant and dire.



It is against this premise that GAF wishes to remind and caution the public that assaulting or attacking soldiers

is a grave offense punishable by law. It implores all citizens to respect, cooperate and support our soldiers and

to refrain from engaging in acts of violence or incitement against them.



Once again, GAF wishes to reiterate its commitment to upholding the values of professionalism, integrity and

service to the nation. We will continue to cooperate with sister security agencies to protect and defend Ghana's

interests while respecting the rights and dignity of all citizens. GAF operates an open-door policy and therefore

wishes to encourage the public to channel their concerns or grievances through the Department of Public



Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.

E AGGREY-QUASHIE

Brigadier General

Director General Public Relations