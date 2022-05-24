Ga Mantse cautions Accra floods won’t go away if…

The Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, while commiserating with all affected by the floods in Accra, has cautioned that until all resolve to do the right things, the floods will not go away.
In a statement he issued Monday evening, Nii Ga extended his “deepest sympathy and solidarity to those who have in one way or the other been affected by the floods”, saying “The Rains Are Here With Us Again”.
“We have heard numerous reported incidents of motorists, and pedestrian who got stranded in the floods. Many have been left homeless and many more have had their homes and personal effects completely damaged.”
“It's our prayer and hope that no live is lost.”
The statement noted that indications from the Metrological Services are that the floods are far from over.
“I call on all and sundry to be in a state of preparedness and take proactive steps where possible to minimize the effect of floods,” he said, and listed a number of recommendations as follows:
"Let us together as a nation:
- Let us enforce the building regulations especially where waterways have been blocked.
- Let us find medium to long term solutions to this perennial problem.
- Let us strengthen public institutions such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Disaster Management Authority (NADMO), MDCs etc, to enable them provide relief and recovery effectively.
- Let us desilt our drains and waterways regularly and realise plastic waste has become a national tragedy."
Rains overnight Saturday and Monday caused heavy flooding in parts of Accra, disrupting regular activities and forcing traffic to a standstill in many places.