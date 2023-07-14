G-Pak invests GH¢3m in packaging equipment - Launches 50th anniversary today

Maclean Kwofi Jul - 14 - 2023 , 06:32

G-Pak Limited, a subsidiary of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), has invested GH¢3 million to expand its operation in packaging in the last three years.

The investments went into the acquisition of machinery and quality control instruments, software, as well as training of staff who will operate the machines.

Some of the equipment secured included die cuttings, folder gluers, spectrophotometers, fixed machines and other latest machines required in the packaging business.

The Production Manager of G-Pak, Vincent Kusi-Appiah, in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday, said the investments were part of measures to deliver quality packaging with features compared to none in the country to meet industry demand.

“Within the last three years, we have invested about GH¢3 million in machinery to position G-Pak as a market leader in the packaging business in the country.

“Our investments went into the finishing lines, printing, quality control, and so, we just brought in the latest version of the quality control instrument,” the G-Pak Production Manager said.

The anniversary

Mr Kusi-Appiah was speaking ahead of today’s launch of the 50th anniversary of G-Pak to take stock of its contribution to the development of the printing and packaging industry in the country.

On the theme: “Our experience, our heritage,” the anniversary is to encourage clients of the company to experience its rich heritage in the next 50 years.

The company would use the launch to unveil its anniversary logo which shows its experience over the years.

It will also showcase its state-of-the-art binding equipment to the public.

The anniversary will be marked with pomp and grace on July 25, this year at the company’s premises to be characterised by cake-cutting and long service awards, among others.

Improved output

With the new equipment, Mr Kusi-Appiah stated that the printing company had now been clothed to execute a more improved packaging for the Ghanaian market.

“There has been a drastic improvement in our delivery,” he said.

Mr Kusi-Appiah added that the company sought to deliver products that were environmentally sustainable to help protect the environment under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said the company also wanted to create more employment for Ghanaians and promote local businesses, especially those in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) space.

“We understand the Ghanaian printing and packaging industry better than any other business through the provision of quality products which meet international standards,” Mr Kusi-Appiah said.

Towards that, he said the G-Pak was poised to produce excellent packaging products to support news firms under the government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F).

The G-Pak Production Manager added that the company was also able to support the government to produce packaging materials for the production of text books for school children.

Fund from GSDF

Mr Kusi-Appiah added that the company had secured GH¢2 million from Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF) to train workers of the company.

As a result, the Production Manager said experts from Europe would soon come into the country to help train its staff to produce material that could meet international standards.

“We are also appealing to the government to waive the duties and taxes on imported raw material we use locally so that we can stay competitive in the business,” he said.

He urged academia and industry to forge stronger partnerships in areas that would enable the country to produce some of the imported raw materials locally.

Areas of specialisation

The Ag. General Manager of G-Pak, Kingsley Mate-Kole, said in the 50 years of operations, the company had successfully specialised in areas such as packaging and printing.

“We have been in the business for the past 50 years and we have learnt the ups and downs in the business and what we are telling the world is, we know the way forward and we will follow that to succeed,” he said.