Former Nogokpo-Ativuta assembly member found hanging in bathroom not connected to royal family

Alberto Mario Noretti Jun - 18 - 2023 , 08:24

The former assembly member for Nogokpo-Ativuta Electoral Area, Kwami Amuzu, who was said to have committed suicide last Wednesday was not connected in any way to the royal family of Nogokpo as alleged on social media.

A spokesman for the Nogokpo royal palace told Graphic Online's Alberto Mario Noretti on Saturday (June 17) that the deceased was a Christian and not a worshipper at the Torgbui Zakadza Temple.

Therefore, reports that the deceased was among the council of elders of Nogokpo who summoned the founder of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Agyinasare recently to appear before them within 14 days for peace talks, were totally false, he said.

The spokesman explained that the deceased was only present as a member of the community, when the elders of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region summoned Bishop Agyinasare at a press conference more than a fortnight ago.

The late Kwami Amuzu, 56, served as the assembly member for the area from 2015 to 2019.

He was a known wealthy businessman who owned two filling stations and other enterprises in the area, said the spokesman.

On that fateful day, the spokesman said, Amuzu who usually drove his children to school told the youngest of his three wives to drive the children to school instead.

The woman obliged and upon her return she found the body of her husband hanging in the bathroom of their house at Yelibato, near Nogokpo.

A report was made to the police, after which the body was sent to the mortuary at the Sacred Heart Hospital at Abor.

“It is our first time of hearing of suicide in the area,” said the spokesman.

The deceased left behind three wives and about 15 children.

Investigations continue.