Former NDC Chairman Dr Kwabena Adjei is dead

Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Adjei is reported dead at age 76
.
Sources said he has not been well for some time now.
Born on March 9, 1943, Dr Kwabena Adjei is credited with several unique achievements as an executive appointee and an NDC party man from 1987 to 2019.
Especially, it was during his supervision as National Chairman that the NDC returned to power through Election 2008, which was marginally won by the late President J.E.A. Mills.
He succeeded Dr Obed Asamoah as National Chairman of the NDC in 2005 at the "famous" Koforidua Congress which also saw General Mosquito (Johnson Asiedu Nketia] becoming General Secretary of the party.
When he entered politics in 1987, Dr Adjei was instrumental in stabilizing the governance of the Volta Region where appointee changes had become the order of the day and a destabilizing force in 1987 and discharged his obligations as a Deputy Minister or as a substantive Minister wherever he was appointed.
Among other things, he is credited for being politically instrumental in diffusing the "time bomb" planted by the breakaway Reform Party to weaken or disintegrate the NDC around 1998-99 and led the NDC to resurrect from its slumber and shutters in opposition to a marginal electoral victory in 2008.
Dr Adjei led the NDC to retain power in 2012 and was deposed by Mr Kofi Portuphy as chairman.
He hailed from Nkonya Ntsumuru in the Volta Region and was an academician, politician and a businessman.
