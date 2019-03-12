Karpowership celebrates Women’s Day with fishmongers

Employees of Karpowership Ghana Company limited joined the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day by sensitising fishmongers at the Tema Manhean community to modern and best practices in fish processing in order to increase the value of their stock while simultaneously improving their means of livelihood.
The programme attracted over 50 fishmongers from the Tema-Manhean Municipality.
A Deputy Head of the Post-Harvest Unit at the Fisheries Commission, Miss Yaa Tiwaa Amoah, who was the resource person at the programme, emphasised the importance of educating all players in the fish processing chain to enhance their businesses.
According to her, “There is the urgent need to educate these women as they play a very important role in the fish processing value chain. They determine the hygienic condition of what buyers consume.
Beyond consumption, they may be able to put Ghana on the international market if they apply more modern fish processing practices to meet international standards.”
She commended Karpowership Ghana for the initiative as well as its constant collaboration with the Fisheries Commission to implement such programmes to equip traders within the fishing community, and also called on other corporate entities to follow suit.
Sensitisation
Employees of Karpowership, the only owner, operator and builder of the first power ship (floating power plant) fleet in the world, took their turns to sensitise the women to their role in the education of their wards.
The Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Ms Sandra Amarquaye, underscored the importance of the programme and said “Karpowership celebrates women on this day.
One of the passions of the company is to promote the UN Sustainable Development Goal 5, which is Gender equality.
As such, the company believes in empowering women in society.
On a special day like this, the company finds the need to sensitise tese women who remain a dominant stakeholder at our operational site in their field of work.
The well-being and economic viability of their business remain at the core of our business culture.”
The engagement is in line with the theme for the 2019 International Women’s Day Celebration, “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change”, captured in the campaign theme #Balanceforbetter, which seeks to empower women around the world.
On behalf of the Tema Manhean Fishmongers and Smokers Association, Madam Cynthia Commey expressed gratitude to Karpowership for organising the programme as they had become more enlightened on their job.
She gave an assurance that the leaders of the association would ensure that members practised all that had been learnt at the engagement.
Karpowership Ghana Company Limited focuses its corporate social investments on Education, Economic Empowerment and Environmental Sustainability.
Since Karpowership began operations in Ghana, the business has empowered the Tema Manhean Fish Mongers and Smokers by providing them with items to support their businesses.
Other initiatives include instituting a bursary scheme for over 100 students in the Tema Manhean Municipality, furnishing an ICT Laboratory, to mention but a few.