Former Hohoe MP raises alarm over deteriorating Wli Todzi Road, urges govt intervention

GraphicOnline Aug - 02 - 2023 , 13:20

Former Hohoe MP, Dr. Bernice Adiku, has expressed serious concerns regarding the current condition of the Wli Todzi road.

The road, previously rehabilitated during her tenure as the Member of Parliament, had been a success in becoming motorable, thanks to her efforts after two unsuccessful attempts by Municipal Chief Executives.

Dr. Bernice Adiku expressed dismay at the recent deterioration of the road, despite a sod-cutting ceremony conducted in 2020 by the Minister of Roads and Transport, Mr. Amoako-Atta, and the present MP of the constituency, John Peter Amewu.

At the time, it was announced that the Wli Todzi road would be upgraded to a bituminous level and receive a double sealing, with a completion timeline of two months.

This ceremony was intended to mark the beginning of the construction of a 19-kilometre road in the Hohoe Municipality, including a ten-kilometre Fodom-Ahor to Wli Todzi network funded by the Government of Ghana. Unfortunately, work on the road has since stalled.

Presently, the road has fallen into a deplorable state with severe erosion, rendering it unsafe and impassable for motorists and commuters alike. This neglect and broken promises have left the entire community and commuters disappointed in the government.

Dr. Bernice Adiku and the community of Wli Todzi are urgently calling on the government to address this situation with a sense of urgency.

They are seeking prompt action to alleviate the difficulties endured for so long by the people of Wli Todzi and commuters who depend on this vital route.