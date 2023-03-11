Former first lady provides 2 communities with water systems

Kester Aburam Korankye Mar - 11 - 2023 , 08:25

Former first lady and President of the Lordina Foundation, Lordina Dramani Mahama, has provided the Ampoma and Bodom communities in the Bono East Region with water supply systems to celebrate her 60th birthday.

Mrs Mahama, born on March 6,1963, decided to solve the water situation at Ampoma and Bodom, her maternal and paternal hometowns, by constructing mechanised borehole systems to serve the two separate communities.

Inaugurating the community water supply systems ahead of her 60th birthday last Friday, Mrs Mahama emphasised the importance of community ownership and why the people and their chiefs must work together to ensure an effective management of the water systems.

The President of the Lordina Foundation noted the importance of having quality water in communities, adding that good drinking water helped promote better hygiene, improved public health and a clean environment.

Capacity

The Ampoma Community Water Supply System has a total of three water stations and six storage tanks with a capacity of 30,000 litres. Each of the stations has eight (8) pipes to serve the community. The Bodom Community Water Supply System, on the other hand, has one water station made up of ten (10) pipe stands and a storage capacity of 30,000 litres.

Mrs Mahama after the inauguration handed over the facilities to a seven-member management committee for each of the communities, who would be responsible for its efficient, effective and accountable management.

In 2022, to commemorate their 30th anniversary of marriage, Mrs Lordina Mahama and her husband constructed and furnished a 45-bed Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital. The 865 square metre facility has a standby generator, a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with three incubators, five phototherapy units and baby weighing scales among others.