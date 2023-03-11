North Kaneshie Assemblies of God commences 50th anniversary celebration

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Mar - 11 - 2023

The North Kaneshie Assemblies of God Church has commenced its 50th anniversary celebration, with a call on the public, especially churches, to exhibit unity.

The church marked the milestone with a football match against The Makers House Chapel in Accra last Monday.

In a thrilling game characterised by fun, the North Kaneshie AG team lost 3-0, with the Head Pastor of The Makers House Chapel, Dr Samuel Boadi Nyamekye, emerging the top scorer with two goals and the man of the match.

The Planning Committee Chairman of the anniversary celebration, Samuel Sakyi Duodu, explained that the football match was intended as a social and sporting activity to engage and fellowship with both members of the church and the public.

He stated that since the inception of the church, it had worked towards impacting the society and bringing unbelievers to the saving knowledge of God.

Touching on the game, he stated that his team had worked hard to avoid defeat but unfortunately things did not work out as planned.

Mr Duodu, however, expressed the hope that the North Kaneshie AG team would come out victorious in a return match.

“So you can see that even after losing, our people are collectively jubilating with them. This is to have good bonding, and unity of purpose with one another so that we can equally advance the work of God,” he emphasised.

Way forward

Mr Duodu said the church was targeting to put up about 3,000 churches in the country by 2030.

Additionally, he said, the church would embark on clean-up exercises at the beaches, hold health screening activities for members of the church and the public, and adopt a ward at the Kaneshie Polyclinic to address its pressing needs.

Defeat

The Head Pastor of Makers House Chapel congratulated the North Kaneshie Assemblies of God Church for attaining the milestone.

He explained that the match was a sign of solidarity amongst the two churches because Christianity depicted oneness, and that denomination was not a line of division.

“With this, we hope that we spark solidarity, unity and fellowship amongst other churches with what we have started,” he said.