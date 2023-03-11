New tailors and dressmakers pass out after one year training

After a one year intensive training by the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), seven students have graduated with a certificate in tailoring and dressmaking.

The graduation ceremony took place at Thomas Clegg Association, Kaneshie.

In attendance were family members and friends of the graduands.

Also present at the graduation was queen mothers, President of the Greater Accra Market Women Association and other dignitaries.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mercy Gyan, President of the Greater Accra Market Women Association said it is best students learn some hand work after graduation so that they are not found wanting if they don’t get an immediate employment.

”I see a lot of graduates complaining that there are no jobs but I believe when we learn some trade we can be our own CEOs. After that these CEOs can employ other people and by so doing we will be reducing unemployment in Ghana,” she said.