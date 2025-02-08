Featured

Foreign Ministry to introduce courier system for unclaimed passports

Gertrude Ankah Feb - 08 - 2025 , 11:56 2 minutes read

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to introduce a courier system to address a backlog of over 75,000 unclaimed passports, Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced.

Speaking on The KeyPoints programme on 8th February, Mr Ablakwa said an immediate audit would be conducted to identify applicants and ensure that uncollected passports are delivered to their rightful owners.

“We will roll out a courier system so that applicants can receive their passports wherever they are. There must be a clear indication of who the applicants are, and if addresses are available, we will call them,” he said.

The minister also outlined plans for digitisation and operational reforms at the passport office, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing processing times.

Diplomatic passport review

Mr Ablakwa also revealed that the government is reviewing the issuance of diplomatic passports to curb abuse and enhance Ghana’s international reputation.

“There has been abuse. Diplomatic passports should not just be available to anyone. We need to streamline the process to protect our national security and international image,” he stated.

He cited existing laws, including NLC Decree 155, which outline eligibility for diplomatic passports, and pledged stricter enforcement to ensure compliance.

“The way we are treated at embassies and airports depends on the credibility of our passports. We must restore their respect,” he added.

The minister assured Ghanaians that the government would implement reforms to ensure that only those who qualify receive diplomatic passports.