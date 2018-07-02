First Republic Day youth parade held in Accra

The Chief of Staff, Mrs Frema Osei-Opare, has called on Ghanaians to bury their differences and focus on building the nation constructively.
“We must unite and bury our differences in order to ensure effective collaboration towards nation building. Ghana is all we have and there is no place like Ghana in the world,” she urged.
Mrs Osei-Opare was addressing a parade mounted by scores of cadets drawn from different parts of the country, to celebrate the maiden edition of the Republic Day Youth Parade at the Black Star Square in Accra yesterday.
Speaking on the theme, “United youth, a tool to move Ghana Beyond Aid”, Mrs Osei-Opare encouraged the youth to push the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda by participating actively in the agricultural, education and industrial sectors of the economy.
Avoid drugs
The Chief of Staff urged the youth not to abuse drugs and go into crime but rather invest their time in activities that promote socio-economic growth.
She said when mentored, the youth had the potential of moving the country forward.
She said it was, therefore, important for the youth to be made to appreciate the significance of nationalism and volunteerism, instead of focusing on partying on days marking the country’s republican status.
Mrs Osei-Opare encouraged the youth to empower themselves in order that they could take full control of the affairs of the country.
She assured the youth of the government’s preparedness to continue supporting them to become beacons of nationalist endeavours, including volunteerism.
National Coordinator
The Coordinator of the nationwide cadet corps, Mr Nicholas Nii Tettey-Amarteifio, called for government support for youth activities.
He expressed the hope that going forward Republic Days would be dedicated to patriotic, nationalist and volunteerism activities.
Parade
The cadets, who were drawn from various schools and youth organisations across the country, marched to the admiration of the guests present.
Mrs Osei-Opare inspected the parade that was led by Cadet Senior Under Officer, Ms Miriam Tawiah.
Ambulances from the National Ambulance Service were positioned on the parade grounds to attend to cadets who collapsed due to exhaustion.
Food vendors trooped to the grounds and were well patronised.
Security personnel detailed to provide security at the event performed creditably.