First Lady lights Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacon

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has observed that investing in the economic empowerment of women will help to achieve gender equality.
She said this would increase women’s access to economic resources and opportunities, adding that when women receive the right skills and opportunities, they would help businesses and markets to grow.
“Investing in women’s economic empowerment sets a direct path towards gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.
But the First Lady noted that the investment should trickle down to the youth considering how crucial they were to economic growth.
She said this in Accra last Thursday at the Lighting of Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony.
The event was part of activities that marked the celebration of the Queen’s 70th anniversary as a monarch.
Also in attendance was the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson; wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong; members of the Rotary Club International among others.
“Investing also in the youth ensures that we position Ghana to be competitive with the best in the world. We know the impact even simple projects can make when we empower our women and youth and build their capacity,” Mrs Akufo-Addo explained.
The ceremony was organised by the Rotary Club Ghana in partnership with the University Of Ghana, Legon and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.
The beacon
Mrs Akufo-Addo lit the beacon for Ghana on the night.
“No previous British monarch has achieved this feat. That is the reason why more than 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, and one in each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries. I am very thrilled to light the beacon for Ghana this evening,” she stated.
The British High Commissioner to Ghana stated that the lighting of the beacon was a symbol of friendship.
“Lighting the beacon reminds me of a community we share across the world, a community that I am proud of in Ghana. I am pleased with the friendship that we share across the Commonwealth,” she noted.
Mrs Bawumia said: “The queen is a symbol of strength, endurance, women leadership, stability and grace. Therefore, let the celebration be an occasion to remind us to celebrate, encourage and support women leaders especially”.
Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong expressed Ghana’s readiness to work to promote democracy as a member of the Commonwealth.