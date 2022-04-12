Fire safety campaign launched to ensure safety during Easter

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has launched a fire safety campaign to ensure safety during Easter celebrations and beyond.
Dubbed “Operation Prevent Fires, Save Lives and Property,” it seeks to prevent fire outbreaks or to bring the numbers recorded in the country to the barest minimum before, during and after the Easter Season.
Measures
This was contained in press statement issued by the service today (April 11) and signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo Affum.
The statement said the service had stepped up its Community Fire Education activities to achieve the objective of the campaign.
With that, it said public safety education sensitisation programmes had been instituted for lorry stations, churches, mosques and market places.
In addition, it said task forces had also been formed to inspect and enforce safety measures at the markets and public places of congregation.
“Night patrols and surveillance are to be carried out around public facilities, strategic installations and markets,” the statement said.
It added that all fire appliances had been put in readiness to respond to all emergencies.
Also, it said all broken down appliances were to be repaired as a matter of urgency and commissioned for emergencies.
“All Personnel have been put on alert to swiftly respond to emergencies. Contingencies have been put in place for areas without fire cover,” it added.
Fire safety
The service further urged the general public to remain fire safety conscious by adhering to laid down fire safety precautions and regulations during the Easter celebration.
“The general public is encouraged to also do their part by observing basic fire safety precautions and to reach the GNFS promptly on telephone numbers 0302772446 and 0299340383 aside the 192/112 Fire Service emergency numbers,” it said.