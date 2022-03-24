FGBMFI inducts new National Executive Council

The Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International, Ghana (FGBMFI) has inducted a 12-member National Executive Council to spearhead their affairs into a new future.
The council, with Emmanuel Baba Mahama as the National President, also has Ebenezer Sedufia as National Vice-President for Outreaches and External Relations, Emmanuel T. Ofei as National Vice-President for Chapter Development and Management, Ben Rockson as National Secretary, Ato Ockan as National Treasurer, and Professor Tim Acquah Hayford as National Legal Adviser.
Other members are Ben Nartey, Dr Victor Paintsil, Joseph Buamah Sasu, Sam Mensah, Kwabena Aning and Samuel Adjornor.
A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Opoku Acheampong, swore the council members into office.
The new national president said one of the his visions was to pursue the youth and draw them closer to God and for that reason, would embark on a “Schools and Colleges Project”.
Mr Baba Mahama said the youth of the country had in recent times been plagued with moral decadence, so his leadership would seek to address the issue using the initiative.
He explained that the project would allow the fellowship to visit various schools and tertiary institutions to aid the youth in ways such as counselling and career guidance.
He further explained that the initiative would enable members of the fellowship to play mentorship roles for the youth to uplift their spiritual lives “so that this country can have a future”.
Send off
The event in Accra doubled as a send-off for the outgoing National President, Dr George Prah, who had served for 10 years.
He was honoured with a citation and a plaque for his services to the fellowship.
Dr Prah expressed gratitude to all those who supported him in life and as president of the fellowship.
He said joining FGBMFI transformed him into a new being and taught him valuable life lessons.
“FGBMFI stripped me of all the pride and arrogance I had as a young graduate industrialist, and taught me life-transforming lessons about living humbly, loving everybody, leadership, and the joy of true service to God,” Dr Prah said.
He said even though he was stepping down, he would continue to support and render his services to the fellowship in anyway possible, adding that FGBMFI was his family.