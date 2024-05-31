Female Journalists for Women and Rural Development programmes manager gets Merck Foundation award

Shirley Asiedu- Addo May - 31 - 2024 , 07:57

The Programmes Manager of the Female Journalists for Women and Rural Development in Africa (FJ-WoRDA), Georgina Appiah has been presented with a Merck Foundation Africa Media award.

The award was presented at the 2024 Merck Foundation Ghana Alumni Summit in Accra.

The summit was held concurrently with the 2022 and 2023 media award ceremony of the Merck Foundation.

Ms Appiah emerged first for the Merck Foundation's "More Than a Mother" 2022 Online category.

The award recognised her contribution towards ending child marriage and stopping gender based violence at all levels through her reportage on "Abolishing negative cultural practices to remedy Gender Based Violence" that touched on teenage pregnancy and related issues.

The Merck Foundation, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA, Germany that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology.

In an address, First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo, who is a partner to Merck Foundation emphasized the substantial contribution Merck has made towards healthcare, education and the media landscape in Ghana.

She said "in a short period of nearly six years, Merck Foundation has provided 146 scholarships for local Ghanaian doctors in about 40 diverse disciplines".

"Ghana can now boast of more specialists in critical areas of medicine because of the Merck Foundation", she stressed.

The Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, Rasha Kelej, pledged her continuous support towards the Health sector, Education and the media among other disciplines.

Over 20 journalists across Ghana received awards for online, television and radio categories of the award schemes, which were the "More Than a Mother" project, Diabetes and Hypertension.

Others also received awards on fashion , film and best songs.