Fathers play crucial role in raising children — Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso

Emmanuel Bonney Jun - 19 - 2023 , 07:49

Fathers play crucial roles as heads of the nucleus families in raising children, specifically helping them to discover the paths assigned them by God through the guidance of parenting, the Founder of the Frimpong-Manso Institute, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, has said.

He said in these days of moral decadence, secular humanism, scientific advancement, break down in principles and values at all levels, underpinned by increasing technological advancement and innovations, “parenting and fatherly guidance is highly challenged, has become complex, complicated and cumbersome”.

Celebration

In celebrating all Fathers, he said, in Colossians 3:21 and Ephesians 6:4, the Bible counselled fathers not to provoke their children, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord lest they become wayward and discouraged.

“Conversely, children are also admonished in Colossians 3:20 and Ephesians 6:1-3 to obey their parents in all things, honour their fathers and mothers since it is the only commandment with a promise that it may be well with them and they may live longer on earth,”he stressed.

Bible

“The Bible does not say ‘Honour your “good” father and mother’ but simply that, “Honour your father and mother (Exodus 20:12) to receive God’s promise,” he said.

Besides gifts, parties and other things children may shower on their fathers to celebrate them today, the Frimpong-Manso Institute sincerely urges all children to sincerely forgive their fathers for whatever was done in the past and at least talk to them, phone them and send them messages to bury the past and start a new peaceful and lovely relationship with their fathers.

“Fathers, resolve in your mind and heart to be good and reliable fathers to your children now and in the future.”