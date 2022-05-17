Farmers in Adansi Akrofrom provided with 10,000 coconut seedlings to support 1D1F

The Akrofuom District in the Ashanti Region is positioning itself to take advantage of the government’s flagship programme of One District One Factory by making raw materials readily available for potential investors.
It follows the presentation of 10,000 coconut seedlings to some farmers in the area for planting.
The District Chief Executive for Akrofuom, Maurice Jonas Woode joined the Member of Parliament for Adansi Akrofrom, Alex Blankson to distribute 10,000 Coconut seedlings to 250 farmers in the district.
The Assembly through its efforts to woo investors to the district had earlier distributed 4000 coconut seedlings as well as over 80,000 oil palm seedlings freely to farmers as part of the Planting for Exports and Rural Development (PERD) programme.
According to the DCE, the Assembly through the PERD programme is seeking to create sustainable raw material base to spur up the decentralized industrialization drive of the Government through the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative.
He said " factories could not run without raw materials, hence the Assembly is focusing on readying raw materials like Coconut and Oil Palm for potential investors" Youth Must develop interest in Agriculture.
Mr Woode expressed delight in the number of youth who turned up to receive the Coconut seedlings. He said the time has come for the youth to accept the enormous benefit in Agriculture. He mentioned that youth involvement in Agriculture will ensire sustainability.
He said "we cannot always rely on mining to survive. I want to encourage the youth of this district to take advantage of the plethora of Agric related programmes introduced by this government. This will empower them economically and make them self-reliant".
PERD will serve as Alternative Livelihoods to Illegal Mining
The Member of Parliament for Adansi Akrofuom, Alex Blankson said the Assembly through PERD will support the government’s Alternative Development Livelihood Programme to offer alternative sources of income for people who were once engaged in illegal mining.
He said arable lands at Akrofuom have been depleted through the activities of illegal miners.