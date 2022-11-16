Fanteakwa North GES honours 33 staff

The Fanteakwa North District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Eastern Region has honoured 33 teaching and non-teaching staff for dedicated service.
The awardees were made of six categories namely kindergarten, primary, junior high school, senior high school, non-teaching and administration.
The awards ceremony was dubbed: “Promoting holistic education in the post-COVID era: The role of the teacher and school administrators”.
Awardees
The Overall Best Teacher award went to Prince Asirifi Nyarko of Begoro Salvation Army Junior High School, who received a 43” television set and a certificate.
Other prizes given out were table top fridges, home theater sound system, rice cookers, table top burners, gas cylinders, blenders and wall clocks.
Appraisal system
A former Director of Basic Education of the GES, Emmanuel Acquaye, said the role of the teacher in holistic education delivery, and the core roles of teachers and school administrators in any category were to contribute to institutional governance, manage for transformation and to institute and implement an appraisal system that led to holistic results-based management.
He explained that for all children to receive the high quality of pre-tertiary education that would prepare them to be productive in a rapidly changing world, instruction and instructional materials would need to be matched to the learner.
“Meeting the challenge of diversity requires decisions about educational policy with special references to parenting and management of schools in general, pedagogy and collegiality at the school level and allocation of resources that will make the difference between stagnation and growth,” Mr Acquaye stressed.
Passion needed
The Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa North Constituency, Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah, who sponsored the programme, entreated teachers to have passion for the teaching profession.
Mr Asiamah said Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education needed to be intensified in the schools in the district, and urged the teachers to put efforts into the teaching and learning of STEM-related subjects.
The District Director of Education, Mrs Gloria Aggrey Kilson, lauded the teachers and the awardees for their dedicated service but stressed that there was room for improvement.
She commended the Fanteakwa North District Assembly for building a new office for the district directorate to promote supervision of quality teaching and learning in the district.
The acting Begorohene and Akyem Benkumhene, Osabarima Bosompem Ayirepe II, who chaired the function, pledged the support of the traditional council to promote quality education in the area.