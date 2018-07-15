Expired malaria test kits on the market – FDA warns

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is alerting the general public to beware of an expired malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kit being offered for sale on the market.
According to the FDA, investigations have established the fact that some persons have tampered with the product information on the said expired kit.Follow @Graphicgh
A statement issued on Friday and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Mrs Delese A.A. Darko, said though the kit, SD Bio Line Malaria Test Kit, has been registered by the FDA, investigation has revealed that the following information have been used to re-label the expired product: Lot No.: 05CDC017A; Mfg. Date: 2018-03-09; Exp. Date: 2020-03-08; Code: B303D.
Read also: Malaria is caused by filth in the liver— Dr Asenso
It said in view of the recent experience with resistance of the malaria parasite to treatment, the current policy on the treatment of malaria in the country requires that every suspected case of malaria is tested before treatment.
‘’It is a dangerous situation to have a test for malaria using expired RDT kit, which would certainly produce a false result and may lead to inaccurate diagnosis’’, it said.
The statement said all healthcare professionals and facilities are to take note of the above and should not use such kits, if they have them in their possession.
It said healthcare professionals are reminded to notify the FDA of any expired products in their facilities for safe disposal.