Abrokwa sworn-in as President of Rotary Club of Accra Labone

The Rotary Club of Accra Labone has sworn in a new Board of Directors to steer the activities of the club for the 2018/2019 Rotary year
.
The new ROCAL Board is comprised of 15 individuals including RP Yaw Abrokwa, IPP Yaw Agyekum, Nana Yaa
The rest are Freda Attepor (In charge of fund-raising), Doreen Ashiboe-Mensah (Public relations), Robert Ankrah (Treasurer), Ebenezer Nana Kwame Nsiah (In-charge of membership), Ernest Asante (President-Elect), Kwami Yirenkye (Sargeant at Arms) and Kwashie Klu Duvor (Club Administration).
In an address before handing over the mantle to RP Abrokwa on Thursday, July 12 in Accra, the Immediate Past President (IPP) of the Club, Yaw Agyekum urged all 42 members of the club to rally around and support the new administration to ensure the growth of the club.
He said he had no doubt that RP Abrokwah will exceed the expectations of the members with his innovative projects.
"We Plant, We Live"
In his first address after taking the oath of office as RP, Mr Abrokwa said he would ensure that the club is always in the news for positive reasons with positive projects such as "We Plant, We Live".
According to him, in order to successfully execute the project, he would lead an intensive fundraising drive which will be used to fund 200 seedlings to plant trees in Accra.
He said the beneficiaries of the project will be schools, hospitals and other public buildings in the Labone area.
Mr Abrokwa disclosed that asides the 200 seedlings that will be planted, each ROCAL member will also be encouraged to plant and nurture a tree in their house.
A Chinese auction conducted at the ceremony raised GHC 3,150 as seed money with the individual who made the winning bid receiving two smoothie machines.