Ghanaian, Nigerian nabbed for human trafficking

A Ghanaian and his Nigerian female friend are in the grips of the police for attempting to traffic three girls to Nigeria.
The two were arrested at Dabala Junction near Sogakope in the Volta Region last Friday.
The suspects, Sampson Aglah and Goodness Ifeoma Amobi, are alleged to have lured the unsuspecting victims (names withheld) from Ashanti-Mampong near Kumasi, where they lived under the pretext of engaging them in the Nigerian woman’s splash restaurant in Accra with a monthly wage of GH¢1,000.
According to a police source, Aglah, who lives in Ashanti-Mampong introduced Amobi as her friend and told in the victims she was recruiting extra hands for her Accra restaurant at a good pay and the victims offered to go.
He then advised the girls not to disclose the deal to anyone.
According to the source, at about 1830 hours on Friday, July 6 the suspects left Ashanti-Mampong with the victims to Kumasi, where they boarded a supposedly Kumasi-Accra bound bus, with the travel tickets not shown to the victims.
The source said beyond midnight a lady passenger on the bus perchance interacted with the victims revealing to them that they were in the Volta Region going towards the Ghana-Togo border at Aflao.
He said the girls then narrated to the lady passenger that they were heading to Accra to work. She then advised the victims to sneak out of the bus at the next stop.
He said the girls managed to get off the bus at about 0400 hours at Dabala Junction and ran into the bush at the blind side of the suspects who were asleep.
The source said when the suspects finally realized the victims were missing; they also got down searching for them, during which the bus left them.
The town folks led the victims to the Customs duty point nearby for their safety after which the local people led by the Assembly Member of the area, Mr. Cephas Aguadze and Customs personnel finally arrested the suspects, who because they were not familiar with the environment were still searching for the victims.
The two, who have since appeared before a Sogakope Circuit Court, pleaded not guilty and have been remanded into police custody by the court to reappear on a later date.