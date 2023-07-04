€11.5m Adaklu-Waya water facility commissioned

Alberto Mario Noretti Jul - 04 - 2023 , 06:20

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a water supply facility at Adaklu-Waya to serve five districts in the Volta Region.

The facility, which is the third phase of the Five Districts Water Supply project, was financed with a €11.5-million concessionary facility from Raiffeisen Bank International AG of Austria.

The President cut the sod in September 2020 for the start of the project expected to benefit 89,150 people in 95 communities in Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope and Central Tongu.

The project involved the laying of distribution pipelines covering 175 km which will distribute 1.1 million gallons of water daily from the supply source and provide 113 standpipes in 95 communities.

Next phase

he Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), the agency responsible for rural water supply, is facilitating the design for the fourth phase of the project to deliver safe water to the North Tongu and Ho West districts in order to complete the Five Districts Water Supply project.

“This bears ample testimony to the fact that as a government, we promise and we deliver,” President Akufo-Addo said at the commissioning ceremony at Adaklu-Waya yesterday.

He said the focus of the government was to ensure that safe, adequate and reliable water was extended to every community in all the 16 regions through a multifaceted approach.

“This is because we are poised to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal Six by 2023,” President Akufo-Addo added.

He said the Five Districts Water Supply Project was an outstanding achievement in the Volta Region because it would open the doors for accelerated development in the beneficiary districts.

The President said the Sogakope-Lome Water Supply Project was nearing completion and that would also benefit four million people in southern Volta Region.



Sanitation

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, entreated the people to take advantage of the supply of clean water to maintain a high standard of hygiene all the time.

She also urged the users of the water to pay the required water tariffs to ensure sustainability of the project.

In a welcome address, Togbe Gbogbi V, said the commissioning of the water supply project was cause for great joy among the people.

“Adaklu has been one of the blessed districts in the Volta Region since Nana Akufo-Addo assumed duty as President,” he added.

Togbe Gbogbi commended the government for constructing the first tarred road leading to the district capital, Adaklu-Waya; the first police station, a district court with accommodation for the judge, in addition to the ongoing Agenda 111 project, saying they bore ample evidence of the government’s concern for the people of Adaklu and prompt response to their cries.



Other projects

The paramount chief appealed to the President to intervene to ensure the speedy commencement and execution of the Adaklu Tsrefe-Waya-Keyime road and the construction of a cattle grazing reserve in the area.

He also appealed for a duty vehicle for the District Police Command to enhance security at Adaklu.

The District Chief Executive, Juliana Kpedekpo, said the water facility had brought a great relief to the people of Adaklu.