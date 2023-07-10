EP Church school heads, others build capacity

Alberto Mario Noretti Jul - 10 - 2023 , 08:12

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) Education unit has organised a day’s stakeholders’ meeting for about 400 school heads, chairmen of parent-teacher associations (PTAs) and School Management Committees in Ho.

The annual meeting was meant to build the capacity of the participants in effective education delivery in schools managed by the church.

Academic excellence

The Manager of E.P. Church Educational Unit, Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe, said at the opening that school heads played a crucial role in guiding and supporting the delivery of academic excellence while nurturing the holistic development of students.

“As school heads, you must see to the implementation of effective teaching and learning strategies, encouraging creative and innovative approaches in the teaching and learning process,” she said.

That, Mrs Adzroe pointed out, also involved encouraging the continuous professional development for their members of staff, to keep them abreast of current research and best practices in education, through the provision of necessary resources and training opportunities.

Strong bonds

She said stakeholders of EPCG schools were also expected to build strong bonds of cordiality among teachers, parents and pupils.

“We should also promote students’ engagement and involvement in decision-making processes of the school,” Mrs Adzroe added.

She said that required the prioritisation of the well-being and success of each teacher and student, while ensuring a safe, inclusive and supportive learning environment.

Data

Further, Mrs Adzroe highlighted the need for heads of schools to collect and analyse data on students’ performance, teacher effectiveness and school operations in line with key performance indicators to inform decision-making processes.

“As much as possible, workable interventions should be instituted to address areas of weakness identified through data analysis and interpretation to bring about improvement in academic achievement,” said Mrs Adzroe.

The General Manager of EPCG Schools announced that the church had set aside August 20-27, 2023 for the celebration of the EPCG Education Week featuring activities of its schools and to raise funds to support both the education unit and various school projects.