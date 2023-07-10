Manual to strengthen early childhood education launched

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jul - 10 - 2023 , 08:08

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched a toolkit aimed at strengthening the delivery of early childhood education (ECE) across the country.

Dubbed: “National Kindergarten (KG) In-Service Education and Training (INSET) Trainer Manual”, it provides teachers who are already working in schools with the necessary tools and resources to excel in their classrooms by effectively using the play-based, child-centred approach and other creative pedagogies for effective delivery of lessons.

It contains instructional videos and guides among others, for teachers on how they can also promote the involvement of parents and community members in children's education at the KG level for the implementation of the standard based curriculum.

The manual was developed by the GES in partnership with key stakeholders in the ECE sub-sector, notably the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Right To Play, Sabre Education, Innovations for Poverty Actions (IPA) among others.

Significance

A Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who launched the manual, said quality ECE was crucial because a child’s curiosity to learn and the enthusiasm to engage in a lifelong learning pursuit begins at the stage and as such, the manual would be made available to all private and public schools.

“Researchers have determined that the first five years of every child are so important because 90 per cent of their brain development takes place around that time”, he added.

Rev. Fordjour said as the world was in the fourth industrial revolution, it was imperative that the government created opportunities for children born in the 21st century and beyond to study in a fitting environment.

The deputy minister said the government would continue to make early childhood education attractive for teacher trainees to ensure increase in the enrolment of related courses in the tertiary institutions.

Commitment

The Director-General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, said the launch of the INSET package represented the government’s commitment to supporting teachers in their professional growth.

He said it was carefully designed to address the evolving needs of our education system and focused on equipping teachers with the knowledge and skills required to effectively teach in the 21st century.

“We have also incorporated modules on inclusive education, cultural competence, and addressing the diverse needs of our students. These are essential in ensuring that our education system is inclusive and equitable for all learners,” Dr Nkansah explained.

Support

The Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Ghana, Fiachra McAsey, said the manual made Ghana a leader and an example to many countries in the sub-Saharan region with regard to the developing children for the challenges of the future.

He reaffirmed UNICEF’s continuous support in terms of capital and technical aid to strengthen the delivery of foundational learning across the country.

Other key stakeholders also reiterated their support to the GES and all kindergartens to continue playing their roles in developing the future leaders of this country.