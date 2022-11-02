EP Church eulogises music composers with concert

A former Senior Research Fellow at the University of Ghana Institute of African Studies, Dr Misonu Amu, has urged music composers to use their craft as a tool to promote and sustain the country’s moral values.
She said the type of dances performed by composers in their music videos in recent times were not too decent, a situation which she said could impact negatively on children.
“These days, it is a fashion for these musicians to do these music videos and we see the type of dances that are performed are not too decent; there are decent ways of dressing up rather than this kind of half naked dressing.”
“To be able to impact our society, we should be able to bring out the positive sides of our culture and moral values and not the negative side,” Dr Amu, who is also the daughter of renowned music writer and composer, Dr Ephraim Amu, said at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) of Ghana’s music concert organised to celebrate the renowned musicians of the church.
Concert
The concert formed part of the Church’s 175 years anniversary.
The Opera Kristo performance was in honour of renowned musicians such as Kenn Kafui, Dr Alexander Akorlie Agordo, Prof. N. Z. Nayo, Prof. Anku, C. L. Adom, Pres. Tse, among others.
Families of the celebrated musicians joined the church for the occasion, which featured three performances.
The first segment of the performance illustrated the arrival of early Missionaries in the Eweland in 1847 and commencement of evangelism, leading to uneasy tension and uproar among the indigenes.
The second segment of the performance illustrated, among other scenes, the leadership of African traditional leadership welcoming the Missionaries.
The third leg portrayed the adoption of the Christian faith by indigenous Africans. It marked the beginning of vigorous but progressive Missionary work after a period of resistance, opposition and antagonism by the indigenes.
Joy
Dr Amu said it was a great pleasure that the Church honoured her father among other legends for their contribution to culture.
“This demonstrates that he has not worked in vain and we are grateful that people recognise what he did,” she added.
Significance
The Director of Programmes of the EPC, Rev. Elisha Emmanuel Ato, said the church had, over the years, produced renowned persons in the areas of education, health, agriculture, among others.
He added that with music being a central part of the church’s activities, the day had been set aside to honour some of the persons who were into music.
“A church without a music ministry is no church, because you cannot have a service without singing a hymn.”
“These people have played their part in nurturing the music ministry through the church and the entire world,” he added.