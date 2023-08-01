Eni Ghana, partners give scholarship to 1,000 students

Aug - 01 - 2023

Eni Ghana and its OCTP partners have handed over scholarship packages to more than 1,000 students in 14 communities in the Ellembelle District.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, registration fees, books and stationery, food, tools and equipment, accommodation, transportation and monthly allowances for the students who are enrolled in Vocational and Technical courses ranging from Fashion, Catering, Building Technology, Electricals and Welding.

The scholarships will subsist for each of the beneficiaries until the end of their programmes.

The students were selected from Atuabo, Bakanta, Ngalekye, Sanzule (including Anwolakrom fishing area), and Krisan.

The rest are Eikwe, Anokyi, Ngalekpole, Asemda, Baku, Anyinase, Esiama, Half Assini and Nkroful.

The scholarship scheme is part of Eni Ghana and its OCTP Partners’, Vitol and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s (GNPC’s) Local Development Project to promote inclusive economic development in the Ellembelle District.

Organisation

They were executed, in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation that deals with development cooperation and international solidarity, Volontariato Internazionale per lo Sviluppo (VIS).

The scholarship package is designed, in collaboration with the World Bank, as part of the sustainability initiatives that the OCTP partners are implementing in the OCTP Project Area of Influence.

Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd (Vitol) and GNPC, together with the Ellembelle District Assembly, played a major role in the design and implementation of the programme.

VIS is also an educational agency that promotes and organises awareness-raising, education, training activities for development and global citizenship.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009 with its upstream activity and currently accounts for an equity production of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the country.