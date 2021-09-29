Engineers urged to adhere to professional standards

The Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana (IET) has urged engineers to adhere to professional standards when carrying out their duties.
According to the President of the IET, Mr Eric Atta-Sonno, "engineers must perform in line with standards and professional behaviour that requires adherence to ethical conduct".
He was speaking at an induction ceremony for new members of the institution at the Christ the King Parish Hall in Accra.
He also said engineering was an important profession whose practitioners were required to live up to expectation and also be dedicated in their work to contribute to the accelerated development of the country.
Mr Atta-Sonno explained that upholding the ethical standards of the profession would help curb the rising cases of sub-standard works across the country.
He said the services provided by engineers required honesty, impartiality, fairness and equity because what they churned out had a direct impact on the quality of life of the people.
Legislative Instrument
The President of the IET said engineering regulations which had been passed into a Legislative Instrument (LI 2410) would ensure that the practice of engineering and technology was done in line with the ethics and standards of the profession.
He also said the LI would enable the institution to mete out punitive measures to members who fell short of professional standards.
Mr Atta-Sonno urged the public to report any engineer engaged in shoddy work that was likely to cause danger to society.
According to him, the institution would tighten its scrutiny in the admission and upgrading of new and existing members.
He charged the inductees to adhere to the IET's code of ethics and also embrace technology to keep up with changing industry trends.
In all, 243 members were inducted into the institution.
Background
Previously known as the Institution of Technician Engineers, the IET, which was formed some 35 years ago, is a professional institution committed to the promotion of quality engineering and technology practice for accelerated national development.