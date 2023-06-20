Ekumfi performs final funeral rites for two chiefs and two queens

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jun - 20 - 2023 , 07:54

The chiefs and people of the Ekumfi Traditional area in the Central Region last Saturday held a colourful durbar to climax the performance of the final funeral rites for their late paramount chiefs and queens.

The late chiefs were Nana Akyin VI, the first President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, who reigned from 1959 to 1973; Nana Akyin VII; and two paramount queen mothers, Nana Benyiwa IV and Nana Benyiwa V.

The final funeral rites of the deceased chiefs and queens had not been performed after their departure, spanning many years.

Colourful funeral

The blowing of traditional flutes and horns, supported with the sounds of drums took the centre stage at the colourful funeral durbar that attracted chiefs and queens from other parts of the country, particularly those in the Central Region.

The funeral, which was held at the forecourt of the Ebiram Palace, the seat of the Ekumfi Paramountcy, lasted almost six hours.

It was a funeral of colour that brought to display, the rich cultural heritage of the people of Ekumfi, a sub-group of the Borbor Mfante ancestry.

Traditional umbrellas of different sizes and colour with varied totems staff, symbolising the power and authority, stood over the heads of the chiefs that attended the funeral.

A number of paramount chiefs attended the well-organised event in their red and black clothes, matching their royal ‘ahenemaa’ flip-flop.

The various ‘Asafo Companies’ of Ekumfi with their unique symbols and colours arrived at the funeral grounds amidst singing to display their unique asafo dance moves to the admiration of the people gathered.

Some of the chiefs who could not let go waste the sounds of the beautiful asafo drums, the sound of the ‘Atunpan’ and ‘fontonfrom’ took to their feet to display their royal dance moves, enjoying applause and cheers from the crowd.

Buses and mini-vans continued to shuttle the Ebiram-Essuiehyia road to bring in Ekumfi residents and indigenes from the various communities in the traditional area to the funeral grounds.

Chiefs, queens and residents from all the communities in Ekumfi attended the funeral.

There was heavy security presence on the day to protect lives and property.

Mourners were not only treated to traditional drumming and songs, but were also entertained with soothing renditions from the Military band.

Chief’s appeal

The current Ekumfi Paramount chief, Odeefo Akyin VIII, under whose watch the funeral rites was performed, said the performance of the final funeral rites had opened the way for Ekumfi’s development and progress.

He, therefore, commended everyone who had contributed to the successful performance of the final rites, particularly his family, his divisional and chiefs, as well as his counsel members, for their diverse roles.

He appealed to all Ekumfi residents and indigenes to contribute to the development of the area, noting that Ekumfi would overcome her challenges.

Ekumfifest

The Ekumfi Omanhene indicated that once the final funeral rites for the chiefs and queens had been performed, Ekumfi would now start celebrating Ekumfifest, beginning August 2024, to showcase the rich culture of the area to the rest of the world.

“This festival is necessary to show our unique culture to the world and to rekindle the unique spirit that dwells within us,” he said.

Appeal

Odeefo Akyin VIII also appealed to the Chieftaincy Minister to reconsider the role of chiefs in the development and governance of the country, saying “If chiefs are ignored in the governance of our country, we do so at our own risk.”

For him, chiefs remained an integral component in the shaping of the country’s future.

Additionally, he appealed to the Central Regional Minister to laisse with the relevant agencies and institutions responsible for the construction of roads to consider Ekumfi roads.

He said all the roads in Ekumfi, including the very one that leads to the Ekumfi Paramountcy was in a deplorable state, affecting negatively the socio-economic lives of the people in the area.

Well attended funeral

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, in his briefs remarks, called on Ekumfi residents and indigenes to support the Ekumfi Omanhene in order to enable him bring development to the people of the area.

He also commended Odeefo Akyin VIII and his people for holding a befitting funeral rites for their departed chiefs and queens, many years after their passing.

He said almost 50 per cent of the regional house of chiefs members attended the funeral, a situation he said, he hardly see in many areas.