ECG goes after defaulting customers in operation “no free consumption”

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 01 - 2024 , 14:18

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commenced a two-week exercise dubbed operation “No Free Consumption” across the country.

As part of the exercise, ECG staff will update customer details, collect any arrears and disconnect customers who owe the company.

They will also capture and regularise all SHEP/non-ECG metres on the Zeus mobile device for customers to pay a regularisation fee.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday (1 February), the head of public affairs of ECG, William Boateng was optimistic the exercise will help retrieve monies owed to the company.

“We are in business to buy and sell and so if we have given you electricity for one month and you have not paid, we are begging that you pay through the app, we have gone cashless,” he said.

“For the first time, we have introduced a metre reading device (Zeus mobile device) like the POS, so we can give you an instant bill. We are bringing the device on the field to read meters and correct any anomalies concerning your consumption,” Boateng added.