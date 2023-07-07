ECG engages GPRTU on cashless system

Daily Graphic Jul - 07 - 2023 , 04:53

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has unveiled its innovative cashless system and PowerApp, offering a lot of benefits to customers while streamlining operations and enhancing service delivery.

The General Manager of External Communications of the ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, shared insights into these groundbreaking solutions during a stakeholders' engagement with the national executive of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Accra.

Mr Ayiku emphasised that ECG payment offices would no longer accept cash, urging customers to adopt digital payment options such as mobile money, Visa, Mastercard, or bank transfers for purchasing power and paying bills.

This transition aims to provide relief, convenience to customers, and eliminate revenue leakages within the company.

PowerApp

Meanwhile, the ECG PowerApp, a groundbreaking mobile application, offers numerous advantages that transform the way customers transact business with the ECG.

Mr Ayiku highlighted the app's reporting system as a valuable feature stressing that previously, customers had to physically visit ECG offices to report issues.

Now, the PowerApp allows users to report problems directly, ensuring swift attention and resolution.

This streamlined process reduces response times and improves customer satisfaction.

The ECG PowerApp boasts a user-friendly interface, providing a seamless experience for accessing and managing electricity accounts.

Customers can conveniently view and pay bills, monitor power consumption and receive personalised usage insights with just a few taps on their smartphones.

Additionally, non-smartphone users can utilise the short code *226# as an alternative.

Mr Ayiku assured them that the ECG PowerApp was safe, secure, and convenient adding that “Robust encryption and authentication measures have been implemented to protect personal information and financial transactions, ensuring a secure digital experience, and the good thing is that, there are no e-levy charges.

“ECG remains committed to continuously improving the app's functionality and expanding its capabilities to enhance customer experience and facilitate Ghana's energy transition”.

For further assistance, customers can visit the nearest ECG offices, access the ECG website, ECG social media platforms or call the helpline at 0302 611611.

The National Chairman of the GPRTU, Nana Nimako Bresiama, welcomed ECG's decision to go cashless, acknowledging its appropriateness given the current situation and technological advancements.

He, therefore, pledged the GPRTU's support in raising awareness of the ECG cashless system and ensuring their members were well-educated on its benefits.

The meeting was attended by other national executive, including Vice Chairman, Dr Nana Emmanuel Nii Ankara, General Secretary, Godfred Abulbuire, Deputy General Secretary (Administration), Isaac Esau, and National First Trustee Dr Jacob Odae.