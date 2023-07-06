2023 Integrated Business Establishment Survey scheduled for August

Kweku Zurek Jul - 06 - 2023 , 19:44

The Ghana Statistical Service, in collaboration with the International Growth Centre, has held a consultative meeting with stakeholders to discuss the upcoming implementation of Phase I of the Ghana 2023 Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES).

The meeting organized today (July 6, 2023) in preparation for the survey scheduled to commence in August, aimed to gather valuable input from various stakeholders.

The Ghana 2023 IBES marks the fourth edition of the comprehensive survey whose objectives encompass several key areas, including the creation of an updated online business register, the revision of business categorizations, and the identification of changes in the structure of businesses over time.

The survey questionnaire is designed to collect detailed information on various aspects of businesses, such as contact data, head office information, employment figures, digital finance practices, and revenue details.

The implementation of the survey incorporates new features aimed at enhancing data collection accuracy, quality, timeliness, and relevance to facilitate informed decision-making.

The Ghana 2023 IBES 1 has set forth a range of objectives, including the development of an updated online business register, the categorization update of businesses, and the profiling of business distribution based on firmographics.

The survey also aims to identify business growth poles by products and their contributing factors, assess the value of businesses, and determine structural changes in businesses over time.

Furthermore, the expanded scope of the survey includes the enumeration of establishments under sheds (structures without enclosures), establishments situated in structures originally designated for other activities, businesses operating in fixed locations within open spaces, mobile businesses, and virtual establishments or businesses.

The Ghana 2023 IBES introduces several new elements to improve data collection processes, such as linking business and population registers, integrating business registers with other databases from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), collecting GPS coordinates for accurate geolocation, automating data collection and analysis procedures, and incorporating additional modules in the questionnaire, such as Digital Finance and Environmental Responsiveness.

Mr. Anthony Kakrah, the IBES Coordinator at the Ghana Statistical Service, emphasized the importance of the survey as an economic census aimed at enumerating every business in the country.

The data collected will provide valuable insights to guide policy formulation and foster business growth and development. Mr. Kakrah explained that the consultative meeting aimed to gather input from data users, including academia, to enhance the data collection process.

He further revealed that the stakeholders' feedback from the meeting would be followed by a similar event involving policymakers to ensure that the aspirations of all users across various sectors of the economy are incorporated into the survey's implementation.

Data collection for the Ghana 2023 IBES is set to begin in August, with the results expected to be published in December this year, offering a comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of the country's business landscape.