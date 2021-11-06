DVLA registers 5,000 motorbikes in Tamale in 17 days

The Northern Region Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) registered about 5,000 motorbikes in Tamale between October 13 and 30 this year as part of efforts to prevent accidents and also clamp down on criminal activities in the metropolis.
Two thousand of the motorbikes were registered by the owners who were compelled to do so after they had been impounded, while others voluntarily visited the DVLA offices to register the remaining 3,000.
The DVLA, in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), last month embarked on an exercise in the metropolis to deal with persons who flouted road traffic regulations, especially regulation 2012 (LI 2180).
Successful exercise
The Northern Regional Manager of the DVLA, Mr Mutawakilu Abdulai, in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Tamale yesterday, described the exercise as successful and that they had been able to achieve their target for the month of October.
He said since the commencement of the exercise, many motorists had been trooping to the office and other designated centres in the metropolis to voluntarily register their motorbikes.
“For now what we need from the public is maximum support and cooperation, but not interference and threats. We are determined to ensure this exercise becomes even more successful,” Mr Abdulai added.
He commended the general public for adhering to the directive on the wearing of crash helmets and for registering their motorbikes, saying, “when you look around town now you can see there is some discipline on the roads because motorists are now serious about the wearing of crash helmets”.
”By next month, we will be ending the first phase of the exercise and focus on vehicles by checking their roadworthiness and licences of drivers to help ensure safety on our roads during the Christmas festive season,” the manager added.