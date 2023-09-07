DVLA initiates transition to smart driver’s licences, phases out old PVC cards

Kweku Zurek Sep - 07 - 2023 , 08:02

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has unveiled a plan to phase out all pre-September 2017 driver's licence cards, as announced in a statement released on September 6, 2023.

These dated cards will be substituted with smart driver’s licence cards, in a move set to be enforced until March 31, 2024. After this date, the DVLA asserts that all previous card driver's licences will be considered null and void.

The DVLA is extending an invitation to holders of outdated card driver’s licences to present them for examination and replacement at the nearest DVLA office.

"The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) wishes to inform the public that it has commenced an exercise to phase out all Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) card driver’s licences (the old PVC card driver’s licences issued before September 2017) and replace them with the smart card driver’s licence," the DVLA said in a statement.

"The Authority is inviting all holders of the PVC card driver’s licences to submit them to the nearest DVLA office for verification and replacement for the smart card driver’s licence. This exercise takes effect from now till 31st March 2024 after which all PVC card driver’s licences shall be rendered invalid by the Authority. This exercise is at no additional cost to the holder."

The Authority has issued a warning that individuals holding PVC card driver’s licences who neglect to replace them within the stipulated timeframe will be required to reapply and undergo all requisite assessments to secure a new driver’s licence.

