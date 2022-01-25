Dr Samuel Sarpong grabs Communal Visionary Leadership honor

Ghanaian politician and a former Ashanti Regional Minister of Ghana, Dr Samuel Sarpong has been adjudged the Communal Visionary Leader at the Presidential Globe African Heroes Honours 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The former Kumasi Mayor, Ashanti and Central Regional Minister's works attracted the attention of the research body Bureau of Research on Governance and Commerce Administration (BORGCA).
To BORGCA, the affable politician demonstrated high level, balanced political philosophy; with emphasis on infrastructural development during his tenure in office in the 2012's.
The research body saw visionary leadership qualities such as persistence, vision and open-mindedness as qualities in his style of leading, hence the recognition.
Dr Sarpong expressed appreciation to the organizers and promised to continue to serve his community and Ghana as a whole.
The Chief Executive Chancellor, His Meritorious Eminence Dr Christian Kwetey Kweitsu, the Federal Council President of World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) said his outfit hoped the honour would urge people to do more for society.
"The WODIF looks up to situations to honour deserving people in our society than rather wait to see one passing on to eternity before acknowledging his/her achievements," he said.
He added: "It is our obligation and our mission to project the goodwill of the people. It is painful, seeing great men and women gone to eternity without being recognized and honoured for the successes made in their time.
"Every human institution should understand that the world is looking up to our impact and downtrends in life, so must endeavour to forge ahead, irrespective of the challenges that may culminate".
The Federal Council President of WODIF Professor Victor Yankah, Faculty of Arts, University of Cape Coast (UCC) in his speech called on Ghanaian institutions to nurture more young people to become exemplary leaders.
The event, put together by Rectitude International Mission (RIM), WODIF and powered by BORGCA was chaired by Her Excellency Rina Yakuel Kerzner.