Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith is new Primate of Anglican Church, West Africa

The Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith is the New Primate and also the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana of the Anglican Church.
Most Reverend Dr Ben-Smith was enthroned as the Primate of the Church of the Province of West Africa on June 3, 2022 at the St. Michael and All Angels Cathedral Church, Asante-Mampong, in the Ashanti Region.
Most Rev Dr Ben-Smith, who is currently the Bishop of Asante Mampong, was consecrated as Suffragan Bishop under the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi on May 22, 2011, by the Most Reverend Dr Justice Ofei Akrofi, Archbishop of the Church of the Province of the West Africa and Enthroned as first Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Asante Mampong on November 30, 2014.
He holds a Master of Arts Degree in Religion, Majored in Philosophy of Religion, Apologetics and Comparative religions at Asia United Theological 1990-1992.
He also holds a Master of Philosophy Research, Majored in Sociology of Religion, New Religious Movements from the University of Wales, Cardiff, United Kingdom, from 2001-2004 and Doctor of Philosophy from the Manchester University, United Kingdom from 2007-2010.
The Archbishop is a Board Member of the Volta River Authority and previously served in various capacities as a Council Member of the National Teaching Council, Vice Dean of the St Nicholas Anglican Seminary, Cape Coast, Chairman of the Academic Board of the seminary, from 2004-2010 and a Visiting scholar, Selly Oak College and the University of Birmingham, 2007-2008.
Scholars
Rev Dr Ben-Smith also has the following to his credit: St Luke’s College Foundation Scholar, United Kingdom 2007-2010; All Saints Educational Trust Scholar, United Kingdom, 2006-2010; St Augustine’s Foundation Scholar, United Kingdom, 2006-2010; Scottish Episcopal Church Scholar, United Kingdom 2006-2009 and Cleaver Church Scholar United Kingdom 2000-2002.
He was in Charge of Human Resources and Development Desk, Church of the Province of West Africa, Chairman of Council Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School, Ejura, Chairman of Board of Governors, Mampong Babies Home, Chairman of St. Monica’s Senior High Schools, Member of Board of Trustees, St. Nicholas Seminary, Cape Coast.
Previous parochial positions
Prior to his elevation as Bishop in 2011, he had served in various parochial capacities, including the Curate, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, North Suntreso, Anglican Diocese of Kumasi; Parish Priest, St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Jachie, Anglican Diocese of Kumasi; Parish Priest, St. Paul Anglican Church, Obuasi, Anglican Diocese of Kumasi; Parish Priest and Acting Archdeacon of Mampong Archdeaconry and St. Michael’s and All Angels Parish.
Honorary Assistant Priest Cathedral Church of St. James and St. Nicholas Seoul, Korea, from 1989-1991; Honorary Assistant Priest St. Germain’s Church, Roath, Cardiff, UK, from 2000-2001; Assisting Priest, Church of the Ascension, Lavenda Hill, and London, UK, 2001-2002 and the Assisting Priest, North Lambeth Parish and Circuit, Kennington, London 2007-2009.
Archbishop Ben-Smith is married to Christiana Ben-Smith (Nee Beur) with three children; Nana Adwoa, Paula and Robert.