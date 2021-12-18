Dr Ato Arthur initiates project to mark birthday

The Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has commenced a GH¢350,000 day care centre for Abrem Berase, his home town, in the Central Region as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday.
He said the project would provide mothers a decent facility to leave their children, while they attended to their daily activities.
Dr Arthur, who will be 60 on December 24, also donated half piece of wax prints each to 100 aged people in the community and gave them money to sew the cloth.
He also presented stationery to schools in the municipality. The items included printers, books, mathematical sets to junior high school students and best pupils at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital Basic School.
He said the gesture was aimed at giving back to the community that helped to shape his life's journey.
"I thought of giving back what the community has offered me. Even though it has not been easy, they have been a great part of the journey”, he stated.
Discipline
Nana Arthur at the ceremony urged the youth in the community to prepare themselves with virtues of leadership including discipline, respect and commitment to duty to make indelible impacts on their communities.
He said discipline, honesty, dedication and respect for the elderly were still essential to the realisation of their dreams as youth.
"I am looking forward to many Doctor Nana Ato Arthurs in the community and they can only achieve this with discipline and commitment to their goals.I believe it is only through this that we can get the KEEA and Ghana to where we want."
Activities
Other activities lined up to mark his birthday are a football match between the oldies of Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs, a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a day care centre to serve residents of Saaman and Berase, expected to be led by a Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour early next week.
Presentation
A delegation led by the Ankobeahen of the Abrem Berase Traditional Area, Nana Brakwah Agyei IV, presented food items and a citation to show their appreciation of his contribution towards the development of the area.
They described Dr Arthur as a son of the land who had duly paid his dues.
Part of the citation reads "your contribution towards the development of Abrem Berase cannot be quantified, especially through your initiative where the Japan government constructed a modern clinic for the community."