Desist from acts that can ruin your aspirations - Bishop Atta-Baffoe

The Bishop of the Cape Coast Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt Rev. Dr Victor Reginald Atta-Baffoe, has admonished the youth to desist from acts that had the tendency to ruin their efforts to pursue their aspirations.
He stated that there were several pleasures in the world that could negatively influence them and that for them to achieve their goals, it was important that they remained focused and determined in life at all times.
Confirmation service
Addressing the congregation of the St. James Anglican Church, Agona Swedru, during a service to officially confirm 30 individuals into the Anglican Communion, he called on the youth to be disciplined and exhibit positive attitudes that would enable them to achieve their dreams.
He said as young individuals, they would often be confronted with trials and challenges and that what was important for them was their ability to overcome such challenges to move ahead to pursue their dreams.
“Trials and challenges are part of human existence and that one’s ability to face and confront such situations whenever they arise is very important” he pointed out.
Learn to be humble
He noted that humility was missing among the youth of today and that in order for them to be able to climb higher in life, they must be humble towards their peers and, particularly, elders wherever they found themselves.
Rt Rev. Atta-Baffoe said: “I can assure you that if you show humility towards people you come into contact with, it would catapult you into greatness in all your endeavours”
He indicated that the youth could not expect to be great in life if they took pride in disrespecting the elderly, stressing that it was important that they were humble in order to tap into the experience of the elderly for their own benefit.
He asked them to get closer to their elders to be able to tap into their wisdom and experiences.
Church support
He charged the church to continuously ensure both the physical and spiritual development of the youth to properly prepare and position them to become responsible adults and leaders who would fit into the society.
The Bishop stressed that the church could not turn a blind eye to the talents and potentials of the youth but rather offer the needed support towards harnessing the full potentials of the youth for the ultimate benefit of the country.
He said it was important that the church recognised the God-given talents of the youth and fully harnessed them so that they could meaningfully contribute to the growth of the family, church and the nation.
Rt Rev. Atta-Baffoe added that the diocese would continue to offer the necessary opportunities and support to the youth towards developing and grooming them to fit into the shoes of the current leadership of the church.
