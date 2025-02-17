Next article: 15-year-old girl and boyfriend arrested for GH₵41,000 gold shop theft in Twifo Praso

Dating is for gathering data, not mating – Archbishop Agyinasare

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 17 - 2025 , 16:23 2 minutes read

The founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, in his Valentine’s Day sermon, emphasised that dating is not for mating or cuddling but rather for gathering valuable information about a potential partner.

"When you start going out with somebody, it is not for you to have sex together because mating would cloud your judgement," he stated.

His sermon formed part of a series on dating, love, and building strong marriages, titled "Preparing for a Strong Marriage."

He noted that if one does not gather enough information before marriage, they will have more work to do afterwards.

"Your period of dating is the period of gathering data. Because the truth of the matter is, if you don't do more work on the person you are going to marry, you will do more work after the marriage," he added.

Archbishop Agyinasare advised that people should not marry out of pressure, revenge, or convenience but rather with purpose and careful preparation.

He explained that the foundation of a lasting marriage is not emotions but sacrificial love and a strong commitment that can withstand life's challenges.

"A wedding lasts only a day, but marriage is a lifelong journey that requires wisdom, sacrifice, and commitment," he stated.

He urged the congregation to stand by their spouse with wisdom, dedication, and unwavering love.

"True strength lies in careful preparation, lifelong commitment, and the willingness to sacrifice for each other through every season," Archbishop Agyinasare emphasised.

