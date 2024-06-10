Featured

Danquah Institute urges schools to nurture 'Green Ghana' trees to maturity

Graphic Online Jun - 10 - 2024 , 17:21

Political and policy think tank Danquah Institute (DI) has called on school authorities to nurture the trees planted at their campuses under this year’s "Green Ghana" initiative to ensure they mature and blossom.

Advertisement

The Executive Director of the Institute, Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, made the call during the commemoration of this year’s "Green Ghana Day" with a tree-planting exercise and a donation of essential items to the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Commitment

Dr. Tsiboe-Darko, in her address, noted that DI has shown a strong commitment to actively engaging its staff in the tree-planting activities of the "Green Ghana" initiative since its inception. She emphasized the importance of students and staff looking after the trees they have planted.

“Please remember the famous adage: when the last tree dies, the last man dies. We wish everyone in our dear nation an exciting and fulfilling Green Ghana Day. Let’s go planting. Let’s save our forest. Let’s stop the harmful effects of climate change! Let’s Green Ghana together,” she stated.

Dr. Tsiboe-Darko reiterated the urgent need for every Ghanaian to come on board and plant more trees to curb the challenges of climate change and environmental pollution.

Donation

Touching on the heartwarming donation that the Institute made, Dr. Tsiboe-Darko said it aims to enhance the learning experience for the students and bridge the resource gap the institution is grappling with.

She stressed the importance of supporting special needs education alongside environmental initiatives. She noted that while Green Ghana Day is about planting trees and conserving the environment, it is also important to nurture future generations and ensure they have the resources they need to thrive.

Dr. Tsiboe-Darko pointed out that there is a need to deepen collaboration with the Demonstration School for the Deaf for the mutual benefit of the two establishments in the coming years. She expressed her willingness to collaborate with the school on future initiatives that support education and environmental sustainability.

Support

On his part, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration, Mr. Divine Eden Kodadza, said his school will wholeheartedly adopt the laudable tree-planting initiative and pledged his support and readiness to do their best to protect the environment.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the Danquah Institute for the donation, noting that the items donated will significantly impact the students’ academic performance and their overall school experience.

“This generous contribution from the Danquah Institute will go a long way in improving our educational resources. Our students will benefit greatly from the new materials, which will enhance their learning and development,” he indicated.

However, he bemoaned the school’s waste management problem due to the growing student population and called on corporate bodies, philanthropists, and the government to come to their aid.

The donated items included toiletries, sanitary pads, drinking water, toothpaste, dustbins, detergents, food items, learning materials, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The diverse range of seedlings planted consisted of shade, ornamental, fruit, and multipurpose trees suitable for various climate conditions at the school’s premises.