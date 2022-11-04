Daily Graphic reporter wins Northern Regional journalist of the year

The Northern Regional correspondent of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mohammed Fugu, has been adjudged the 2021 Overall Best Journalist for the Northern, North East and Savannah regions.
Mr Fugu also won the Best Tourism and Culture Reporter and shared the Best Disability Reporter award with Joyce Kankam Kolamong of GBC-Radio Savannah.
The second edition of the Northern Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards scheme is in recognition of excellence in journalism in the year under review (2021) and stories that had impacted positively on the lives of the people in the regions.
The other journalists who won awards included Joyce Kankam Kolamong, Best Water and Sanitation Award; Mohammed Alabira, Citi FM/TV, Best Rural Reporter; Prince Kwame Tamakloe, Best Health Reporter, Rainbow Radio International, and Christopher Amoako, Best Education Reporter, TV3/Media General.
The rest are Eric Kombat, Best Agric Reporter, Daily Guide, and Comfort Sena Fetiri, Best Road Safety Reporter, Ghana News Agency.
A number of media houses and personalities were also honoured for their contribution towards the development of the area.
Event
This year’s Regional GJA awards was on the theme: “Promoting Tourism and Culture to Create Jobs: The Role of The Media.”
Among the personalities who graced the occasion were the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal; the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu; the North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria; the President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, and the Representative of the Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area, Danyanpewura Jingbeile.
Promote tourism
Dr Awal, who was the guest speaker, called on journalists to help promote tourist sites and untapped potential in the regions to attract tourists and investors.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to develop all untapped tourist sites across the country to help create jobs for the teeming youth, adding that the ministry was targeting about one million tourists to visit various tourist sites across the country this year which would generate revenue to the state.