Daily Graphic reporter wins award

Daily Graphic Aug - 11 - 2023 , 05:57

A journalist with the Daily Graphic, Juliet Akyaa Safo, has been adjudged the Best Reporter for the Print Category at a maiden Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) Media Awards event in Accra.

The awards scheme was introduced by the NRA to honour outstanding journalists for their contribution to public education campaigns of the authority.

The Director in charge of Finance and Administration at NRA, Efua Kayang, presented a plaque and an undisclosed amount of money to Ms Safo as her prize in Accra last Wednesday.

The awards scheme was opened to journalists who participated in a day’s training workshop in July 2023.

It was aimed at educating and exposing the participants to the mandate and general operations of the authority.

Criteria

According to the criteria as outlined by the NRA, the participating journalists had to demonstrate their ability to report accurately on what they had learnt at the workshop.

The winning story was supposed to educate the public on the operations and mandate of the NRA with 50 per cent factual content, good written communication skills, conform to ethical reporting and also demonstrate originality.

The winning story presented for the award was titled: “Ghana to install nuclear plant 2030 — Regulatory processes underway”.

The story highlighted efforts of the NRA to build the capacity of staff to oversee the installation of the nation’s first nuclear power plant by 2030.

It also promoted the work of the NRA and its role in the country’s nuclear power programme.

Ms Safo further cited the mandate of the authority in licensing companies that deal in, operate or transport ionised radiation equipment.

She also highlighted the NRA Act which mandates organisations that produce, possess, use, import, export, transport, transfer, handle and manage radioactive materials, decommissioning or other related activities.

The reporter stressed the fact that all radiation sources or devices entering or leaving the country required an import permit.

Other awards

A journalist with GBC Radio, Joyce Gyekye, who emerged the Overall Best Reporter, also took home the award for the Best Reporter in the Radio Category.

Samuel Kojo Brace of JOY News, was declared winner in the Television Category, while Albert Oppong-Ansah of the Ghana News Agency, took the Online Category award.

The Director in charge of Radiological and Non-Ionising Installations Directorate of the NRA, Prof. Augustine Faanu, commended the winners for their efforts in educating the public on radioactive materials.

He reiterated the NRA’s commitment to deepen collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the successful installation of the nuclear power plant.