Cyber blackmail cost Ghanaians over GH¢100,000 in first 4 months of 2024 – CSA warns

Jemima Okang Addae May - 02 - 2025 , 16:18 2 minutes read

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has disclosed that victims of online blackmail and sextortion schemes in Ghana lost a total of GH¢103,663 between January and April 2024, highlighting the growing financial toll of such cybercrimes.

In a public alert issued on May 2, the CSA revealed that 155 sextortion-related incidents were reported during that four-month period, underscoring the urgency of public awareness and digital safety. Though the number of reported cases was modest, the financial losses were significant, demonstrating how even a small number of successful scams can have a deep economic impact.

“This development points to the increasing sophistication of cybercriminal operations and the deepening economic impact of such crimes,” the CSA stated, noting that the average amount extorted per victim had also increased.

According to the Authority, perpetrators often use fake social media profiles—typically featuring attractive images—to lure individuals into intimate online conversations. “Posing as potential romantic partners, the criminals work to build trust and encourage their targets to engage in explicit video calls or share intimate photos,” the CSA explained. These are then secretly recorded or saved and used to blackmail the victims for money, often via mobile money transfers.

The Authority warned that yielding to such demands rarely ends the harassment. “Paying the ransom rarely ends the threats; in many cases, the harassment continues or escalates,” the CSA said. Cybercriminals also frequently shift communication to encrypted platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram, making it harder for investigators to trace them.

In response, the CSA is urging the public to exercise greater caution online. It advised Ghanaians to avoid accepting friend requests from unknown individuals, especially those whose online behaviour quickly turns intimate or manipulative. “Explicit materials should never be shared online,” the statement emphasised, adding that social media accounts should be kept private and secure.

The CSA further advised individuals never to store nude or sensitive content on their devices and to cease all communication with blackmailers immediately upon discovery.

“Victims should preserve all evidence—screenshots, usernames, payment details, and messages—and report the incident to the CSA,” the statement added, urging the public not to pay ransoms under any circumstance. It also encouraged those affected to seek emotional support from trusted friends, family, or professional counsellors.

The GH¢103,663 loss recorded in early 2024, according to the CSA, should serve as a warning of how costly online indiscretions can be. As digital crimes become more sophisticated, the Authority says it will continue to work with stakeholders to protect Ghanaians from exploitation in cyberspace.

