Cultural oneness festival to be held in Tamale

Daily Graphic Aug - 01 - 2023 , 06:39

A major event to celebrate and showcase the rich cultures of the country’s diverse communities is to be held in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The event, which is being organised by the African Tourism Board (ATB), in partnership with The Taste Of Afrika, will come off in December to coincide with the Christmas festivities this year.

Dubbed “Cultural oneness festival”, it is also aimed at promoting cultural awareness and unity, unique traditions, arts and music, particularly in the northern part of the country.

It offers an option to visitors from the diaspora who intend to come to the country for the yuletide festivities to savour the rich culture of the people.

It will also contribute to fostering mutual understanding and consolidate unity, while developing the tourism industry to attract investment among other benefits to that part of the country.

Statement

In a statement jointly signed by the Executive President of the ATB, Dr Cuthbert Ncube and the Secretary-General of the board, Hiwotie A. Assefa, it further said “we recognise the significance of this cultural event and the potential it holds in highlighting the diverse cultural heritage of the African continent.

“We are excited to collaborate with you to showcase the richness and uniqueness of African local cultures, promote cultural awareness and unity, and attract tourists and investments to the region,” it said.

The statement also said that as a strategic partner, the board was committed to supporting and promoting the festival to ensure its success, adding “we will actively participate in promoting the festival through our various communication channels including our websites, social media platforms and members group platforms”.

It also intends to explore collaborative marketing initiatives and joint promotional campaigns to maximise the reach and impact of the event.

Partnership

The Chief Executive Officer of The Taste Of Afrika, Tengol K. Kplemani, described the collaboration as significant and meant to give tourism in the north a unique flavour.

“To us, our vision for this project is aimed at, among other things, projecting the continent’s diverse cultural heritage and identity and connecting its roots to the diaspora and the rest of the world.

“We are happy that the vision of making the north of Ghana and Africa as a whole a tourists hub is fast piecing up together,” he added.

Mr Kplemani further said the partnership will help identify the beauty and importance of African tourist destinations for the African people, the diaspora and the world at large.